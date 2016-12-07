Grangemouth High pupils get science at the museum

Pupils from Grangemouth High School got hands-on experience in the world of science and engineering during a trip to the National Museum of Scotland.

The trip is part of Get Energised, an initiative run by NMS, funded by the ScottishPower Foundation.

The young people participate in interactive workshops featuring a series of challenges, such as building wave technology models and working water turbines which generate electricity.

These practical tasks allow pupils to use their problem solving skills to solve the challenges, allowing them to recognise their potential in these fields and picture themselves working in similar jobs in the future.

National Museums ensures that the Get Energised steering group and expert speakers from the renewable energy industry have strong female representation to provide good role models for female students. There is evidence that girls are particularly influenced by seeing final career destinations for themselves when making subject choices.