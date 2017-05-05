Gluten free on the menu at Forth Valley College

Forth Valley College’s refectories are offering gluten-free food to promote Coeliac Awareness next week.

From Monday until Friday, the staff and students in the kitchens at all three campuses will be serving up delicious gluten-free dishes to highlight the condition in partnership with the Forth Valley Group of Coeliac UK.

Coeliac disease is a lifelong auto-immune disease caused by intolerance to gluten, affecting one in every hundred person.

Aiveen Cassidy, FVC hospitality and salon services curriculum manager said: “We have linked up with the Forth Valley Group to run this successful promotional week for the last nine years at the Bistro at Raploch and we are now looking forward to highlighting the condition again. Hopefully we can show some of the tasty gluten free dishes available and teach our cookery and front of house students about food intolerance.”