Future tradespeople to protect Falkirk’s past

Tradespeople of the future are being invited to an event next week which will raise awareness of the skills and materials involved in maintaining historic parts of Falkirk town centre.

Forth Valley Traditional Building Forum’s free event, which takes place in the grounds of Trinity Church between 9.30am and 3.30pm on June 22 and 23, will see secondary school pupils gain hands-on experience of traditional trades.

Advisers will be on hand to explain the opportunities that are available and how to access apprenticeships locally in trades which are vital to maintaining the historic environment. Visitors will meet professionals and enjoy demonstrations in stonemasonry, joinery, slate roofing, painting and decorating.

There will also be free advice from the experts on how using traditional methods and materials could enhance homes.

John McKinney of the National Federation of Roofing Contractors said: “We’re delighted to return to Falkirk to give schoolchildren the opportunity to experience these key skills and help them make informed decisions about their future careers.”

Julia Ng, from Falkirk’s Townscape Heritage Initiative said: “It is important that we support young people following a path into these trades, to look after the buildings from the past and into the future. Traditional buildings have lasted hundreds of years and will continue to do so with the correct care and attention from skilled tradesmen and women.”