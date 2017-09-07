Funding boost for playgroup to buy new kit

Excitement at one playgroup in the area has been cranked up a notch after it received a funding boost to buy new outdoor equipment.

The Bo’ness Playaway Group was donated over £4600 from the community Tesco Bags of Help scheme which has gone towards amongst others things a pirate ship, a watershoot, xylophones and a climbing frame for the children.

Julie Keltie, the chairwoman at Playaway, said the new additions to the playgroup are going down well with the children.

She said: “They absolutely love it particularly the climbing frame it has proved a great success as have the xylophones they love the sound it makes.

“Playaway is also indebted to Giles Fairholm of Fairholm Joinery, Bo’ness for all his assistance in obtaining and laying AstroTurf in the play area thereby making it a safe place for our children to play.

“Parents have expressed their delight at the new play area stating that it is an added bonus to what is already a wonderful child-friendly facility.

“The funding makes a huge difference to us. It’s a great scheme which has helped us enormously.”