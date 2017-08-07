Forth Valley College appoint new chairman

Forth Valley College has appointed a new chairman to its board.

Ross Martin, who was previously CEO of the Scottish Council for Development and Industry and policy director with the Centre for Scottish Public Policy, took up his position on Tuesday.

He replaces Hugh Hall who served in the position for eight years before becoming principal of Fife College.

Mr Martin, who is from Larbert, said: “I am delighted to be appointed to chair of the board of my local college, particularly considering its well-earned, sector leading reputation for continuing to work closely with employers through its very highly regarded strategy ‘Making Learning Work’.”

College principal Dr Ken Thomson said: “Ross is an experienced leader with a proven track record in public policy, public service reform and an extensive knowledge of business and government.”

He is the ideal person to fill this important leadership role and steer the ship as we begin the development of our new Falkirk Campus and in delivering our new Strategy to 2022.

“In 2014 we embarked upon our ambitious and award-winning ‘Making Learning Work’ mission and we are confident Ross will help us realise our 2022 vision for the college by building on all the great work that has gone on during the last few years.”

Mr Martin’s career has saw him work in both the public and private sectors working with businesses, government, schools, local authorities and other colleges and universities, including West Lothian College and Heriot Watt University.

Scotland’s Minister for Further Education, Higher Education and Science Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Ross brings with him a wealth of experience which I am sure will prove invaluable in his new role.

“Colleges are key to our ambitions in widening access to further and higher education, enabling successful learners and generating a skilled productive workforce to drive our economy.

“I am sure that Ross will play his part in promoting this agenda locally in Forth Valley and nationally across the wider college network.”