Firm wins bid to build new campus

Building firm Balfour Beatty has captured the contract to construct Forth Valley College’s new £78 million Falkirk campus.

A week after Scottish education minister John Swinney gave the official go ahead to the state-of-the-art campus project – and committed £65 million towards it – the competitive tendering process came to an end with Balfour Beatty coming out on top.

Forth Valley College principal Dr Ken Thomson and Hector Macaulay, managing director of Balfour Beatty in Scotland, signed an official agreement at the current Falkirk campus this week and visited the site of the new 20,709 square metre premises – scheduled for completion by November 2019 – in Middlefield.

The build is due to commence shortly with more 250 workers, including 18 apprentices, involved in the construction.

Dr Thomson said: “Balfour Beatty have a superb industry reputation and we are very pleased to have them on board as contractors for our new Falkirk Campus. We are confident Balfour Beatty is the best candidate to help us realise our vision for the future of Forth Valley College.

Mr Macaulay added: “We are delighted to be able to provide over 2000 students in Falkirk with a stimulating and exciting study environment.”