Falkirk High pupils are best in a generation

Falkirk High head teacher hailed his current crop of pupils as the best in a generation at the school’s annual prizegiving ceremony.

Keith Webster lauded this year’s “truly excellent” exam results which, for most, were only beaten once in the last decade.

Falkirk High School Prizegiving ceremony (L-R): Sam Walker, Oswin Ashwood,Tobias Torrero, head teacher Keith Keith Webster, Dux Caitlin Owens, guest speaker Gregg Orrock, Scott Richardson-Peat and Anya Reid

In the 2017 SQA examinations, 82 per cent of the S4 year group achieved five or more national qualifications at level 4. Also in S4, 37 per cent achieved five or more national qualifications at level 5.

These S4 results have only been bettered once in the last 10 years.

In S6, the three Highers figure has only been bettered once in the previous decade, while the five Highers figure has never been achieved over the same period.

In S5, 28 per cent of the original year group achieved three or more Highers and 15 per cent achieved five Highers, figures that have only been bettered twice in 10 years.

At the ceremony top student Caitlin Owens was unveiled as the school’s Dux, the George C McKenzie Memorial Prize; the joint prize of Proxime Accessit was given to Oswin Ashwood, Iain Duncan, Caitlin Fulton, Scott Richardson-Peat, Anya Reed, Tobias Terrero and Sam Walker.

Lana Kemp, Jodie Kidd were given the School Captain’s Prize; The Centenary Trophy went to Mitchell Stirling and Leah Lyon.

Mr Webster said: “As head teacher, I am obviously delighted with this performance, but also a little relieved because at my prizegiving address last year I described Falkirk High School as a high quality state-funded comprehensive school.

“The evidence I presented to support this assertion was based around the fantastic pupils and staff we have together with strong support from parents and the wider community.

“In addition to these factors we now have a truly excellent set of examination results to back my assertion that compare very favourably indeed with other schools in the local area.

“I also remember at this event last year urging our young people to believe that they had the potential to compete with the brightest and best young people in the country, including those attending private schools.

“The fact that as many as eight of our S5 pupils achieved the gold standard of straight A passes in five subjects at Higher level – a feat we have never achieved in living memory – suggests to me that our pupils have risen to this challenge remarkably well.”

Former deputy head teacher Gregg Orrock, now head teacher at Kilsyth Academy was guest speaker on the night along with former colleague Catherine Burns and Falkirk Council education officer Tony Bragg, who has been emcee at the event many times.

Mr Webster also praised his staff for helping the pupils build their confidence and achieve their goals.

He added: “Ultimately it comes back to the quality and commitment of our staff working hard every day to provide our pupils with the opportunities and support they require to enable them to fulfil their potential.

“And make no mistake, the pupil population at FHS is diverse and varied and provides us with many challenges on a daily basis. As I said last year, the support provided for individual pupils is nothing short of exceptional and I would like to pay tribute to all staff, teaching and non-teaching, who contribute to this real strength of our provision.”

FULL PRIZE LIST

Achievement Awards - Campbell House S4: Bronze, Cameron Blaikie, Adam Fairlie, Dean Leishman, Hannah McGowan, Katie Vause; Silver, Erin Brookes, Kara Ewing, Glen Graham, Katie McKnight, Eleanor Laing; Gold, Jenna Smith. S5: Bronze, Courtney Allardyce, Ryan Boyle, Skye Hamilton, Zachary Hastings, Aaron Haughton, Stephanie Hunter, Stuart Laing, John Proctor, Samuel Watt, Corey Young; Silver, Robbie Faulds; Gold, Chelsea Anderson, Sarah Nisbet; Platinum, Steven Ford. S6: Bronze, Georgia Brown; Silver, Kimberley Wyllie.

Cameron House S4: Bronze, Aimee Alexander, Peter Hannon, Glen Mason, Liam Wells; Silver, Ruth Easton, Sam MacLeod, Elliott Snaddon; Platinum, Kieran Upfold. S5: Bronze, Leah Angus, Codie Bullen, Sasha Chatburn, Karla Ferguson, Hannah Henderson, Roxane Jones, Jackie Kinloch, Jaimee Leigh Richards; Silver, Kim Brodie, Kimberley Cunningham, Steven Dunseath, Aarron Grant, Rebecca Hall, Luke Robertson; Gold, Gemma Anderson, Anna Dawson, Jamie McAllister, Sam Walker; Platinum, Oliver Nisbet. S6: Silver, Mark McHardy.

Mackay House S4: Bronze, Eilidh Bell, Elliot Bullough, Rowan Burrow, Sophie Day, Heartly Eyeredue, Jay Kesson, Cameron MacKenzie, Laura McKenna, Brad Pollock, Jamie Scott, Ruby Summers, Stuartie Wright; Silver, Claire Crease; Gold, Charlie Kinnon. S5: Bronze, Kathleen Dalrymple, Hannah Gill, Steven Gilmour, Harman Kaur, Leah Lyon, Riley MacArthur, Lauren Miller; Silver, Jade Barr, Samantha Chalmers, Lynne Douglas, Caitlin Fulton, Emily Macfarlane, Kane McPhee, Lewis Mitchell, Mitchell Stirling; Gold, Caitlin Owens, Jai Smith; Platinum, Dean Tetlow. S6: Bronze, Scott Brown; Gold, Andrew Walker.

Robertson House S4: Bronze, Cameron Croal, Kieren Davidson, Cassie Davie, Amy Gladstone, Yasmine Johnstone, Katie O’Donnell, Adam Park, Toby Wainwright; Silver, Louis Smith, Anna Whyte. S5: Bronze, Aaron Bumstead, Eilidh McCallum, Scott Richardson-Peat, Kirsty Ryan; Silver, Niamh Caleary, Aidan Cook, Beth Robertson, Tobias Terrero; Gold, Riley Davidson. S6: Bronze, Mhairi Anderson, Chloe Edwards; Gold, Megan Grant.

Gold Award for 100 per cent Attendance - S4, Andrew Boyne, Oran Brockie, Charlie Kinnon, Bradley Snow, Liam Wells. S5, Lewis Arthur, Sasha Chatburn, Steven Ford, Steven Gilmour, Marcus Jones, Stuart Laing, Ross McDonald, Rian Marchi, Oliver Nisbet, Tobias Terrero, Sam Walker, Samuel Watt. S6, Niem Ali, Niamh Ferguson.

UK Intermediate Maths Challenge - Bronze, Sam Macleod, Claire Crease, Kieran Upfold, Michael Struthers, Elliot Snaddon, Katie Vause, Gregor Johnston, Neve Reynolds, Katie Knight, Rachel Wood, Ryan Ferguson. Silver, Charlie Kinnon, Cassie Davie, Peter Hannon, Adam Fairlie. Best in Year, Adam Fairlie. Best in School, Adam Fairlie.

UK Senior Maths Challenge - Bronze, Elliot Minto, Stuart Laing, Ben Sneddon. Best in Year,

Stuart Laing, Ben Sneddon. Best in School, Ben Sneddon.

CREST Awards - Silver, Oliver Nisbet, Sam Walker, Robbie Faulds, Lewis Stevenson, Harman Kaur, Aaron Haughton. Bronze, Aaron Bumstead.

Duke of Edinburgh - Bronze Certificates: Gemma Anderson, Leah Angus, Kim Brodie, Niamh Caleary, Samantha Chalmers, Anna Dawson, Kathleen Dalrymple, Caitlin Fulton, Rebecca Hall, Marcus Jones, Jamie McAllister, Eilidh McCallum, Sam Walker.

S4 Subject Awards - The WM Miller Memorial Prize for Chemistry, Ryan Ferguson. The Prize for Biology, Yasmine Johnstone. The Prize for History, Kieran Upfold. The Prize for French, Kieran Upfold. The Joint Prize for Mathematics, Adam Fairlie. The Prize for Computing, Adam Fairlie. The Joint Prize for Mathematics, Katie Knight. The Prize for Design & Manufacture, Adam Benson. The Mr & Mrs Elder Prize for Excellence in PE, Ruth Easton. The Prize for Modern Studies, Katie Vause. The Prize for Spanish, Ruby Summers. The Prize for Drama, Bradley Snow. The Prize for Music, Cassie Davie. The Prize for Music Technology, Adam Park. The Prize for English, Claire Crease. The Prize for Geography, Glen Mason. The Prize for Graphic Communication, Louis Smith. The Prize for Admin and IT, Jodie Gilbert. The Prize for RMPS, Jenna Smith. The Prize for Art and Design, Neve Reynolds. The Prize for Engineering Science, Neve Reynolds. The Prize for Physics, Neve Reynolds. The Prize for Business Management, Neve Reynolds. The Prize for Health and Food Technology, Amy Guerts. The Prize for National 5 Dance, Cameron Emslie. The Joint Prize for Practical Cookery, Lucy McGee.

S5 Subject Awards - The Prize for Drama, Riley Davidson. The Prize for Higher Dance, Sasha Chatburn. The Prize for Computing, Sam Walker. The Prize for Modern Studies, Scott Richardson-Peat. The Prize for English, Scott Richardson-Peat. The Prize for Business Management, Claudia Mitchell. The Syngenta Prize for Geography, Anya Reed. The Prize for Art and Design, Kim Brodie. The Prize for Graphic Communication, Sam Colley. The Prize for Practical Woodwork, Aaron McColl. The Prize for Engineering Science, Oswin Ashwood. The Elma Steel Prize for History, Niamh Caleary. The Prize for Biology, Caitlin Owens. The Prize for Physics, Caitlin Owens. J M Haig Prize for Chemistry, Caitlin Owens. The J Martin Miller Prize for Mathematics, Caitlin Owens. The Prize for French, Leah Angus. The Prize for Spanish, Tobias Terrero. The Prize for Music, Aaron Haughton. The Joint Prize for Practical Cake Craft, Niamh Whittaker. The Joint Prize for Practical Cake Craft, Aidan Wilson. The Prize for Lifeskills Maths, Aaron Bumstead.

S6 Subject Awards - The Prize for Admin & IT, Niamh Ferguson. The Joint Prize for Geography, Niamh Ferguson. The Joint Prize for Geography, Riley MacArthur. The Prize for RMPS, Emma Harley. The Prize for Business Management, Emma Harley. The Prize for Politics, Ewan Farquhar. The Prize for Art and Design, Chloe Edwards. The Joint Prize for Practical Cookery, Chloe Edwards. The Prize for Higher Health & Food Technology, Caitlin Sinclair. The Prize for Higher Physical Education, Brandon McCrae. The Dr W Riggs Prize for Physics, Gavin Smith. The MacQuarrie Roberts Prize for Music, Cameron Duff. The Prize for Music Technology, Cameron Duff. The Calor Gas Prize for Chemistry, Elliot Minto. The Prize for Advanced Higher English, Flora Smith. The Prize for Advanced Higher Spanish, Iona Roy. The Prize for Advanced Higher French, Iona Roy. The Prize for Advanced Higher Biology, Lana Kemp. The Dr W Riggs Prize for Advanced Higher Maths, Sam McHale.

Special Awards - Service Awards: S4, Cameron Blaikie, Ruth Easton, Glen Graham, John Kemp, Adam Park; S5, Sasha Chatburn, Kimberley Cunningham, Iain Duncan, Jamie McAllister. The Robertson Trophy for Excellence in the Performing Arts, Keith Lanigan. The Sylvia Wilson Memorial Trophy for Service to the School Show, Iain Duncan. The Mr Miller Prize for Industry and Perseverance – Senior Award, Kathleen Dalrymple. The Stuart McDonald Trophy for Endeavour in Technical Subjects, Christopher Haldane McClure. The Miss Hunter Joint Prize for Determination and Effort, Chelsea Wilson, Rian Hiney. The Moira Dunn Trophy for Resilience, Tammy McPhee. The Tom Hunter Memorial Trophy for Photography, Chloe Edwards. Duncan McClements Memorial Trophy for Service, Ruth Easton. The Duncan Clark Prize for Public Speaking, Andrew Walker. The Invicem Servite Trophy for Service, Lana Kemp. The Head Teacher’s Prize for Service, Jenna Smith. The Walter Niven Memorial Prize, Gemma Anderson, Patrick Christie, Kathleen Dalrymple, Anna Dawson, Iain Duncan, Rebecca Hall, Jamie McAllister, Scott Richardson-Peat. The School Captains’ Prize, Lana Kemp, Jodie Kidd. The Centenary Trophy, Mitchell Stirling, Leah Lyon. The Joint Prize of Proxime Accessit, Oswin Ashwood, Iain Duncan, Caitlin Fulton, Scott Richardson-Peat, Anya Reed, Tobias Terrero, Sam Walker. Winner of the George C McKenzie Memorial Prize, Dux of Falkirk High School - Caitlin Owens.