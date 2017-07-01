Education experts tell council it must do better to deliver service

The standard of community learning and development service provided by Falkirk Council has been criticised by watchdogs.

An inspection carried out by Education Scotland has identified areas for action.

In its report the experts say there are “significant improvements” needed and called for better joint planning at local level, information sharing, understanding of service priorities and professional development in self-evaluation and planning.

The report adds: “There are significant improvements needed and partners do not yet have a good understanding of their strengths and areas for improvement. Our area lead officer and the education authority will discuss the most appropriate support in order to build capacity for improvement and be back to check progress within the year.”

A council spokesperson said: “The council and community planning partners remain fully committed to continuous improvements in the way learning and development services are delivered. A vital element will be to consider better ways in which information can be shared to help maintain and improve outcomes and also support improvements in joint planning and self-evaluation.”