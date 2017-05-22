Comely quizzers’ Euro win

A team of pupils from Falkirk’s Comely Park Primary School has trumped its rivals to win the prestigious Euroquiz 2017.

The young quizzers, Robyn Dewar-Young, Edwin Walker, Jaymie Jones and Tamsin Gold, captured the top prize by beating off competition from 30 other Scottish primary school teams.

Grilled for hours on all things European – everything from history to geography, sport and culture – in the debating chamber at the Scottish Parliament, the primary six pupils eventually came out on top to claim the trophy on Monday afternoon.

Run by the Scottish European Educational Trust since 1993, the quiz finals have been held at the Scottish Parliament for the last nine years.

Quizmaster Christine Grahame MSP said: “Euroquiz is a brilliant way for young people to learn more about Europe and Scotland’s place in the world.”