Comely quizzers enjoy Euro success

A team of pupils from Falkirk’s Comely Park Primary School have trumped their rivals to win the prestigious Euroquiz 2017.

The young quizzers, Robyn Dewar-Young, Edwin Walker, Jaymie Jones and Tasmin Gold, captured the top prize to beat off competition from 30 other Scottish primary school teams.

Grilled for hours on all things European – everything from history to geography, sport and culture – in the debating chamber at the Scottish Parliament, the primary six pupils eventually came out on top to claim the Euroquiz trophy on Monday afternoon.

Euroquiz quizmaster Christine Grahame MSP said: “Euroquiz is a brilliant way for young people to learn more about Europe.”