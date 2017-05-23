College lecturers strike over

The dispute between college lecturers and their bosses is over.

A deal between the EIS and management Colleges Scotland means industrial action over the delay in implementing an agreement on wages promised last March has been avoided.

A joint statment said: “We are delighted that disruption to student learning has been brought to an end.”

Dr Ken Thomson, Principal of Forth Valley College, said: “Following two days of intensive negotiation agreement has been reached and the union have agreed to suspend the strike action planned for this week. We welcome this breakthrough. Our focus will now be on putting arrangements in place to recoup any class time lost throughout the period of industrial action and providing students with the support to achieve their qualifications.”

EIS General Secretary Larry Flanagan said: “This is a significant victory for EIS-FELA members and they are to be thanked for their magnificent support and solidarity throughout this campaign .”