Clara’s a well read young lady

Falkirk Libraries held their annual award ceremony in the Hope Street library with top children’s author Alan Dapre handing out the prizes.

This year’s ceremony included the Summer Reading Challenge, which featured Bo’ness girl Clara Hawksey (9) as one of the winners, and the Writing Rammy short story competition.

A Falkirk Libraries spokesperson said: “We’ve been thrilled by the response to The Writing Rammy and we’re now going to run it annually.

“The winners who attended the event were so enthusiastic and it has encouraged the younger children, especially, to get scribbling.”