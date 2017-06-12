Big winners from Falkirk at national education awards

Falkirk fared fantastically at the Scottish Education Awards with a high school teacher being voted the country’s best and parents scooping another prestigious title.

Teacher Jacqueline Campbell of St Mungo’s High School lifted the title all her Scottish colleagues coveted after judges voted her as Teacher of the Year at the glittering ceremony in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Teacher of the Year Award winner Jacqueline Campbell of St Mungos High School. Picture: Steve Welsh

Judges were impressed with the way that Jacqueline – a computing science teacher – ensures that all pupils at the school have the digital skills to prepare them for life, learning and work in the modern age.

The award, sponsored this year by Voice the Union, recognises teachers who are bringing learning to life by engaging and inspiring all children and young people to fulfil their potential.

St Patrick’s RC Primary School in Denny also took home the Parents as Partners in Learning award, which recognises the important role that parents play in education, in establishments, in their local area, nationally and in individual children’s learning.

Adanna McCue, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for education, said: “Congratulations to our local winners who have showcased the excellent teaching and learning taking place in Falkirk Council’s schools.

“These national awards recognise and reward schools and teaching staff for the valuable work which takes place every day across our school community.”