Aidan’s writing success continues

Teenage author Aidan Wansbrough continues to enjoy success in a Rotary Club writing competition.

The 13-year-old, who is an S2 pupil at Braes High School, won the intermediate level young writer competition organised by Polmont Rotary Club. He then went on to take top lace in the Rotary District 1020 Competition beating off competition from other youngsters in West Lothian, the Borders, East Dunbartonshire, South Lanarkshire and Dumfries and Galloway.

His entry now goes forward to the RIBI (Rotary in Britain & Ireland) national competition. He was recently presented with his prize at a ceremony in Waterstones book store in Glasgow by crime author Michael J.Malone.