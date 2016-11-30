Eddie always ready to run for a good cause

Selfless marathon runner Eddie Hughes, left, presents a cheque for £7250 to David Thornton of Linlithgow Cancer Research Shop on.

Eddie (57) raised the cash for Breast Cancer Now earlier in the year by running the Manchester Marathon – his eighth big fundraising run in as many years.

The Bo’ness man has raised a whopping £30,000 for various charities over the last decade.

Eddie, who was running in memory of his sister-in-law Moira Kirkham and his friend’s mother Violet Davidson, thanked all his sponsors, especially Robert Grant, Anne K Laing, Diane Paterson, Stuart lapsley and Charlie Brown.