Driver to director celebrates 30 years

John Gorman started work as a bus driver – and 30 years later is now one of the bosses of the industry.

The business director with local operators First Scotland East Midland Bluebird at Larbert was one of 21 colleagues who had their long service recognised at a presentation evening.

John joined Eastern Scottish in Edinburgh in 1986. He worked at the Livingston depot before moving to Linlithgow with Midland Scottish in 1991.

Various promotions followed, including depot controller and traffic supervisor, before he became operations manager at Bannockburn and Balfron in 2003. By 2009 he was assistant operations director and in 2010 named operations director and then business director working with managing director Paul McGowan.

He is a chartered member of the Institute of Logistics and Transport and a Fellow of The Institute of Directors.

At the ceremony John was presented with a diploma and other gifts by Mr McGowan.

He said: “It really does feel like only yesterday that I started at New Street in Edinburgh. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the last 30 years and worked with some wonderful colleagues.”

Paul McGowan said: “John has an exemplary record. You can always rely on him to get the job done. He is a wonderful people person and been a tremendous support for me over the years.”

Others presented on the night included Larbert driver George Richardson and Carmuirs scheduler Gordon McPherson who have both clocked up 45 years.