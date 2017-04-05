Drama for Stephen as he joins ensemble

A young performer from Camelon is among the line-up for Scottish Youth Theatre’s first National Ensemble.

Stephen Quinn, a former member of Falkirk Youth Theatre, was among those selected after three months of call-outs and auditioning over 130 young performers.

Scottish Youth Theatre began recruiting for the ensemble in December 2016, when it celebrated its 40th birthday.

The company invited 16 – 25 year olds who live, work, study or have family in Scotland to register for an open audition.

Stephen began his journey to the stage when he joined Falkirk Youth Theatre and was also a member of the National Youth Choir and the National Boys Choir of Scotland.

He has also performed with Youth Music Theatre UK and several student drama groups while he was at St Andrews University.

He said: “I am honoured to be selected for the first ever National Ensemble. I am sure it is going to be an incredible, educational experience, with many opportunities to learn new skills and create interesting pieces of work and performance.

“I am very much looking forward to working with some of the best artistic talent in Scotland.

“As Scotland continues to develop and prosper as a creative nation, I am incredibly excited to be a part of that and to represent Scottish Youth Theatre.”

SYT’s Artistic Director Mary McCluskey said: “It was a very hard job whittling the numbers down to just 24.

“It goes without saying that the young people selected have exceptional ability and I am very much looking forward to seeing how Stephen grows as theatre maker during his time as an Ensemble member.”

Stephen has a busy year ahead, taking part in eight development weekends and five weeks in the summer which will end with a performance.

His commitment will be rewarded with training from some of the most admired directors, actors, designers, choreographers and writers working in theatre today.