Dr Murdoch hangs up his stethoscope after 30 years

A much respected doctor has retired after 33 years working as a general practitioner in a busy Grangemouth medical surgery.

Dr Ian Murdoch, who turned 60 in June, has been a valued partner at Bo’ness Road Medical Practice since 1984.

But now he has decided to hang up his stethoscope and enjoy his retirement.

After qualifying from the University of Glasgow in 1979, the doctor worked in a number of hospitals, including Falkirk & District Royal Infirmary where he met his wife Catherine, who was working there as a midwife.

Dr Murdoch did his GP training in Stenhousemuir and not long after the couple married, he moved to the busy Grangemouth practice where he replaced Dr John Ferguson-Smith.

The newlyweds also set up home in Grangemouth and still live in the town where they brought up their two children, Jane and David.

As well as being a busy GP, Dr Murdoch also qualified in occupational health and his duties saw him covering Forth Ports Authority, BP and GE Plastics.

He was also the approved examining practitioner in Central Scotland for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, carrying out seafarer’s medicals for 31 years.

Dr Murdoch has been a member of the Grangemouth Rotary for a number of years.

His colleagues surprised him with a presentation on Friday, his final day at work.

He and Catherine now look forward to spending more time with grandson Matthew and travelling.