Crowds stepping inside the Walled Garden at Dollar Park on Saturday were invited to take a walk down memory lane.

The Cyrenians charity organised the event to encourage people to share their memories of the popular parkland and enjoy the organised activities.

Throughout the day over 800 people visited the Walled Garden which was restored and reopened to the public two years ago.

A spokeswoman for the Cyrenians said: “Visitors enjoyed the Walled Garden in full bloom, shared their memories of Dollar Park, and heard about the plans for a café and meeting/event space to open at Arnotdale House in Summer 2018. Bands played throughout the day, and the hot dog stall was kept very busy!

“Cyrenians would like to thank everyone who supported the day, and hope they will come to our next event on Saturday, August 19. This will be a smaller but similar event, with brass bands playing on the bandstand.”

The charity works with the most vulnerable members of society, helping them to change their lives. It has an office in Wellside Place, Falkirk.