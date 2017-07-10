Donation from Falkirk M&S helps work of Kidney Kids

A generous donation from staff at M&S Foodhall in Falkirk’s Central Retail Park has boosted the coffers of a locally-based charity.

Manager Ryan O’Donovan and section manager Cheryl Fearn, left, handed over £3009.26 to Sheena Dunsmore, founder of Kidney Kids Scotland.

The charity was set up in 2000 and is the only organisation of its kind in Scotland supporting children with renal/urology illness and their families.

It’s main aim is to enable children to receive treatment as close to home as possible and minimise disruption to families.

Last week, Mrs Dunsmore received an MBE from HM The Queen at an investiture ceremony at Holyrood Palace in recognition for all her work.