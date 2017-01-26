Dog dies in house blaze

A dog has been killed following a fire in a Falkirk home this morning.

The Scottish fire and Rescue Service say it was alerted to a fire in Bruce Street at around 8.20am.

Three fire appliances carrying 15 fire fighters from Larbert and Falkirk stations attended the incident which turned out to be a “small fire” in the upper floor house of a four-in-a-block property.

Hose reels and breathing apparatus were used and the fire was extinguished within 30 minutes.

Police Scotland confirmed a dog which was in the house perished and the fire is not being treated as suspicious.