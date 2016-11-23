Discover your local woodland during National Tree Week

Forest Enterprise Scotland is encouraging everyone to visit their local woodland between November 26 and December 4 to celebrate the role trees play in all our lives, as part of National Tree Week.

Celebrated since 1975, National Tree Week signifies the start of the winter tree planting season and the importance of trees within our society. Trees are often described as the lungs of the earth providing us with oxygen, food and homes for animals, birds and insects.

Scotland’s woodlands are filled with beautiful and exquisite trees creating an essential outdoor environment for everyone to enjoy. They help create a peaceful environment in our streets, parks, forests, woodlands and gardens and increase our quality of life by bringing natural elements and wildlife habitats to urban settings.

Julie McAlpine, Forest Enterprise Scotland’s community engagement and employment skills manager, said: “National Tree Week is one of our favourite times of year as it brings attention to the importance of our trees. We want to encourage people to get out and about and appreciate the trees in their local woodlands and find out a bit more about the role they play.

“Trees have so many positive qualities such as producing oxygen, providing us with food and giving Scottish wildlife a place to call home, we think it’s only right that they should be celebrated.

10 woodlands people should visit during National Tree Week:

1. Wander through Blairadam woodland’s enticing trails and at the end of your journey pick up the perfect Christmas tree from Thursday, December 1. There is nothing more delightful than the smell of fresh pine throughout the home during the Christmas season.

2. Did you know that Rawyards have colourful native trees that local primary school children helped to plant including rowan, birch and oak? A great excuse to visit this woodland to see how their trees are coming along.

3. Bring a winter themed basket of treats such as hot chocolate and mince pies to Boden Boo’s picnic area. The woodland is located underneath the Erskine Bridge so you are bound to get a great view of the River Clyde.

4. Fancy a longer walk than usual to get the blood flowing on a clear day? Head to Drumchapel Woods and walk The Drumchapel Way. It is a long circular route that is 7km long and takes you through Cleddans Burn, Garscadden Woods and Garscadden Burn Park.

5. Visit a magnificent carved gateway that dates back to the 1600’s in Lord Ancrum’s woodland. If you are adventurous you could find an interesting cavern amongst the trees known as ‘the priest hole’ which is thought to have been a hiding place between the Covenanters and the established church.

6. If you are a budding landscape photographer you should head to Kilpatrick Hills where you will view Glasgow like you have never seen it before. If it is a clear day you may even spot Loch Lomond and the Trossachs.

7. Do you know your trees like the back of your hand? Experience a variety in Old Mine Nature Park including cherry, maple, larch, oak, ash and hazel trees.

8. Visit Cuningar Loop this winter and walk along the riverside boardwalk, nothing makes you appreciate the great outdoors more than seeing how the weather affects the scenery around you.

9. Discover the remains of the Roman Antonine Wall built in the AD140s and briefly the northernmost frontier as you stroll through Nethercroy. These woods are beautiful and the ideal spot for a relaxing weekend wander.

10. The woodlands are filled to the brim with wildlife, including red squirrels. There is a chance of spotting Scotland’s native squirrel at Devilla wood’s Red Squirrel Trail as unlike other animals they don’t hibernate.

For more information on National Tree Week activities in your local woodland, please visit: www.scotland.forestry.gov.uk/