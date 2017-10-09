Director clarifies position

The senior Falkirk Council officer who recommended it buy an office block in Bainsford has explained the reasons why.

The Falkirk Herald reported last week the deal agreed behind closed doors by the Executive will cost over £1 million.

But Rhona Geisler, the council’s director of development services, has moved to clarify the position.

She claimed: “There was only one decision taken on this matter, albeit in two parts. It was to instruct me to make an offer to the owners to purchase Abbotsford House for a sum contained in the report. This is commercially sensitive information, but I can confirm the purchase price is not in excess of £1 million. Given the very stringent conditions attached, members agreed that in the event this sale did not proceed I proceed with the relocation proposals previously outlined.

“This was on the basis the comparison exercise between moving to Falkirk Community Stadium or staying in Abbotsford House resulted in the staying put option providing the best outome for the council.

“As a council we have to guarantee that public money is well spent and we are legally obliged to ensure best value.”