Digital innovation is ‘app’ of school’s eye

Larbert’s Kinnaird Primary School is keeping up with the cutting edge of technology thanks to its new online app The Thistle Point.

Launched recently by Parent Teacher Association members Joann Aikman, Debbie Hurry, Catriona Jeffrey, Julie Johnstone, Elizabeth Baba-Yemi and Clare Brown and primary six pupil Fraser Graham (10), the handy new application was developed by the Kinnaird PTA and is believed to be the first of its kind in Scotland.

The name for the innovation was suggested by the pupils themselves and the project was led by PTA treasurer Elizabeth, who came up with the original suggestion for the app, and vice chairperson Debbie.

It is hoped the app will prove to be an effective communication tool for the entire school community. Parents have now been e-mailed codes for the app which they can download to their phones and devices to keep up to the minute with all the school news.

A school spokesperson said: “Congratulations to the PTA for all their hard work in the development of the app. This is an exciting new venture and Kinnaird PTA will be one of the first PTAs in Scotland to use such an app.”