Digging up the past at Callendar House

If you’ve ever wondered how archaeologists go about retrieving objects from the distant past this month’s Callendar House sessions could be of interest.

They’re aimed at young people aged seven or over, and involves using dig boxes and archaeologists tools in a project which also includes handling Roman objets found on real excavations.

There are sessions on Wednesday (July 12), Sunday (July 16) and also Wednesday July 19, all at 1pm.

The cost is £5.50 per young person with accompanying adult.

For booking information visit www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org or phone 01324 506850.