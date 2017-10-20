Diamond couples celebrate 60 years together

Sparks flew almost immediately for a Bo’ness handyman and his soulmate who last week celebrated their diamond anniversary.

George Simpson (83), a retired painter and decorator, met his future wife Margaret (83) after walking her home at night when they were teenagers. Over 60 years later and their devotion to each other is as strong as ever.

60th Wedding Anniversary Celebrations of Douglas and Nancy Bow. Photo: Emma Mitchell

George, who has been in Bo’ness all his life, said: “I met Margaret when I was 18. She used to come to my mother’s house with my sister as they knew each other from the hosiery she worked in.

“I walked her back to her’s when it was dark. One evening I asked her out to the pictures and she said yes, so we started going together.

“At the weekends we would go into Edinburgh, go shopping in Princes Street and the pictures on Lothian Road it was there that I asked Margaret to marry me.”

They were married at the Old Kirk in Bo’ness on October 12, 1957 by Rev John Bayne. They have two sons David and Colin, two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

George left the old Bo’ness Academy at 15 and did his apprenticeship in painting and decorating. He did his national service with the airforce and was involved in model making at a training workshop in Catterick.

He had a real passion for carpentry and joinery and loved gardening and working in his house in Livingstone Drive but Margaret came above everything else.

George said: “We did everything together. I was fortunate to have a wife that kept a good house, she looked after the house well. I try to keep it the way she had it.”

Margaret, who also lived in the town all her life and worked at the local Woolworths for 25 years, moved into Linlithgow Care Home for health reasons.

On their wedding anniversary they celebrated with family and friends at the West Port care home and had a glass of bubbly and cake.

George visits her daily and said he can’t thank the staff enough for what they have done to help his wife. He added: “They have done a fantastic job.”

A diamond couple sang and danced the night away as they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Douglas (83) and Nancy Bow (79),North Bank Park, Bo’ness had a party last Saturday, with 60 friends and family at the Richmond Park Hotel, which was arranged by daughters Louann (57) and Norma (53).

Their life together began when they were at the dancing at Bo’ness Town Hall in 1955, with their eyes meeting across the dancefloor and a lifelong partnership was struck up.

The pair married at the Bo’ness Old Kirk on October 19, 1957. Their two daughters followed and they also have three grandchildren.

Douglas, who worked at the Grangemouth docks for 20 years loading and unloading ships, said he was surprised and overjoyed at their party last weekend.

He said he enjoys the occasional flutter on the horse racing and together with Nancy, a former examiner at a shirt factory, would go to Bridgeness Social Club for bingo and dancing on a Saturday night.

Daughter Louann said: “They are soulmates, they just bounce off each other.”