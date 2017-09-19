Diamond couple celebrate 60 years

A farming couple celebrating their diamond anniversary said working together was the key to a long and happy marriage.

William, known as Willie (89), and Margaret Dalgleish (82) celebrated being 60 years together on August 28.

Willie was one of the last pupils to go to Auchengean School on Slamannan Road and was brought up on the nearby farm.

The couple’s love of farming brought them together as they met at a dance in the Falkirk Young Farmers Club.

Margaret said: “We’ve been dancing for over 60 years and it’s given us a lot of pleasure but farming has always been in the blood.”

Romance blossomed and they were married at the Leapark Tearooms in Falkirk on August 28 1957. They have two children Sandy (56), who married Maggie, and Jane (58)and her husband Walter, and they love their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

They farmed on their Tamfourhill Farm for 12 years, delivering milk to residents before moving to Balgownie Farm in Fife.

They celebrated the milestone with a special afternoon tea with family and friends and their grand-daughter Karen decorated the cakes.

Margaret said: “I don’t think there is a secret to a long, happy marriage. If you have your health it is nice to work and achieve things together.”