Dental award in memory of brothers

The memory of well-respected dentist brothers will be kept alive next week when an award in their name will be presented to an exceptional dental trainee.

Professionals will gather in Falkirk’s Park Hotel on Friday, September 23, to see the outstanding vocational trainee of the year presented with the Herd Medal – named after Douglas and Ian Herd, who both died after illnesses a number of years ago.

Gordon Murphy, secretary of the Forth Valley Dental Committee, said: “Both Douglas and Ian were well known dentists within their local communities in Stirling and Grangemouth and in the profession.

“In memory of their work and professionalism, Forth Valley Dental Committee has created the Herd Medal which will be presented to the most outstanding case presentation by a vocational trainee – a newly qualified dentist who receives mentoring in a selected practice with a dedicated trainer.

“This award recognises the skills of young dentists within the Forth Valley area.”