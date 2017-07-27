Denny man wins £250k on scratchcard

A roughcaster from Denny has scooped quarter of a million pounds on a lottery scratchcard.

Hard-working tradesman Kevin Campbell bought the life-changing £2 Purple Limited Edition Scratchcard with spare change when he popped into the Village Store in Stirling Street in his hometown a week past Wednesday to buy water for a colleague.

He then had some bother trying to tell his family about his amazing luck.

Kevin said: “I quickly nipped to the local shop in Denny just before work to get a bottle of water for a lad I was on a job with and decided to buy a scratchcard with my spare change.

“I scratched it when I got back in the car and I couldn’t believe it – I think I actually just kept scratching away even though there was nothing left because I thought it was a mistake. I kept saying over and over, ‘Is it real? Is this real?’, and I had so many butterflies in my stomach.

“Typically, my mum and girlfriend never answered their phones – and I must have tried them about 20 times. I felt like I had to say it out loud and tell someone, so I phoned my boss because I knew I was going to have to explain to him why I was on cloud nine all day at work anyway.

“From the moment I said those words, ‘I’ve just won a quarter of a million pounds’, it all started to become real.

“All of my friends, family and workmates know I tend to have a wee laugh about things from time to time so it took some convincing when I told him.

“We had a bit of banter on the job that day, with the lad I was working with jokingly taking credit that it was all due to his bottle of water.”

Kevin said one of the first things he did was sign the card after speaking with Camelot and kept it safe in his car, watching “like a hwak all day”.

Speaking about the reaction from the local community, Kevin said: “Everyone has been so nice, I think people are just genuinely happy to see someone they know win.

“It’s quite funny because the shopkeeper said that locals have been flocking to buy my winning scratchcard, so much so that he’s completely sold out of it now.”

The 27-year-old says he’s going to take the advice of girlfriend Sarah McDougall (29) and his mum and spend the money wisely on a house – although a couple of holidays are on the cards.

Kevin added: “This has given me such a good start to my life, and it’s an amount of money that I never thought I’d have. I will definitely be buying my first house in my hometown of Denny. I think I’ll also treat my girlfriend and the lads to a holiday to officially celebrate.”