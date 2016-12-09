Denny kids’ trolley dash

Six local primary school pupils took part in a special trolley dash to help secure over £1500 worth of gifts for charity.

The youngsters – Daniel Aitkenhead (4), Jake Horner (8), Niamh Forsyth (9) and Eilidh Forsyth (11) all from Denny Primary School, and Liam Hamilton (8) and Martyn Hamilton (9) from St Patrick’s Primary School – managed to load up six trolleys full of gifts in the Falkirk B&M store.

Joining the pupils was Forth One radio presenter Mark Martin who frantically helped stuffed the trolleys with lots of fantastic presents as part of the station’s Cash for Kids Christmas appeal.

The group had 30 seconds in each of the three aisles to grab as much stock as they could lifting gifts for all ages from 0-18 such as Fireman Sam helicopters, train sets, barbie dolls, hair dryers, board games, make-up and much more.

Radio Forth’s Cash for Kids charity manager, Emma Kemp, said: “The kids were amazing, so sweet, well behaved and very thoughtful and considerate.

“The older children were very aware of the fact that the gifts they were able to get in the trolley would go to children that aren’t as fortunate as them.

“The youngest participant, Daniel, believed that he was Santa’s little elf and that he was helping kids as we would send all the gifts he got off to the North Pole for Santa.

“He also knew that these gifts would be going to other children and he was super excited to help get other kids a great Christmas.”