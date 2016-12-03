Denny Cross delays could last a week

Delays at Denny Cross could continue till next Monday (December 12) after traffic lights and their power supply were wrecked in a road accident on Tuesday evening.

Drivers are warned they can expect to face significant disruption and delays, especially around peak periods.

The temporary traffic signals will remain in place until the repaired traffic lights are fully operational.

On Friday the council said its contractors were expected to complete repairs within ten days.

It says drivers should avoid the area if possible and use alternative routes.