Decision clears the way for housing at Larbert

More land on the former Royal Scottish National Hospital site in Larbert is to be made available for development.

Falkirk Council’s Planning Committee cleared the way for housing when it met on Tuesday and agreed to changes to legal paperwork signed in 2002 that only allowed Forth Valley Primary Care NHS Trust to build there.

The committee was told that deal saw residential accommodation, a therapy centre and office constructed on land within the grounds of the RSNH.

At the time, the NHS Trust “indicated a willingness” to agree to restrict future use and development of the rest of the site.

But in 2009 the trust claimed some land to the west side of the site off Stirling Road had been included in the plan by mistake and the council agreed.

The committee was told on Tuesday: “The original planning application recognised an exceptional case had been made for the development to relate to the specific needs of future residents and users of the facilities.

“To ensure the extensive landscaped area in which it is located remained undeveloped a Section 75 legal agreement restricting the future use and development of the site was considered appropriate. The land in question should not have been involved in the 2002 agreement.”

The council has now received an application notice for a proposed residential development on the land near Loch View, Stirling Road, from local dairy farmer John Pollock and Sons Limited.