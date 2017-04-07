Dean’s aiming to cut rivals down to size

Dean Wallace is a young man with style - and he intends to prove that at Glasgow’s SECC on Sunday.

The 26-year-old from Slamannan Road, Falkirk, had tried his hand at a number of jobs after quitting university, but last June, encouraged by his dad Ian, who owns Salon Ian in the town, joined the famous Alan Edwards Salon in Glasgow as a trainee stylist.

His natural flair with scissors and comb led to him joining the family business earlier this year - and now earned him a spot as one of only 25 ‘crimpers’ to reach the Scottish Regional finals of the 2017 L’Oreal Colour Trophy event.

Dean admitted: “To say I’m super excited to be competing at the SECC would be an understatement. Win or lose, it’s going to be a great experience for me.”

The Grand Final will be staged in London later in the year with the prize for the winner an all expenses trip to a yet un-named location to style and colour a model’s hair for a photo-shoot for a top fashion magazine.