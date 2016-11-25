Dancing in the street with Martha & the Vandellas

When looking for the perfect presentation of the Motown sound and style, few fit the bill as well as Martha Reeves & the Vandellas.

Next month they will be bringing that unique Motown sound to The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen on Thursday, December 8.

It was 1963 when they moved from being Marvin Gaye’s original backup singers (Stubborn Kind of Fellow, Pride & Joy, Hitch Hike) to stars in their own right with the trifecta of Come and Get These Memories, Heat Wave, and Quicksand.

Their hits are a thing of legend. They include the gospel-tinged Nowhere to Run, the classic soul favourite My Baby Loves Me, the pop anthem Jimmy Mack, and the signature, Dancing In The Street.

While best known for up-tempo, hard driving tunes, Reeves’ shows are often highlighted by jazzy renderings of Billie Holiday’s God Bless The Child, her driving original blues Watch Your Back, and the perennial showstopper, Love Makes Me Do Foolish Things.

Ms Reeves last performed at the Lemon Tree three years ago but this time she is returning with her sisters, the Vandellas.

She said: “I had a wonderful time on the last visit. I am especially looking forward to seeing the people there! Aberdeen is one of my favourite places.

“It’s been a party ever since day one. Fans have embraced us – they are very welcoming and it’s wonderful to have such a great reception. I am encouraged and excited.”

But what can the audience expect from the show?

“We will be performing all the hits – the songs people have requested over the years.

“We love connecting with our audience. It never gets old to me.

She added: “The sound today coming through the airwaves is a very different sound to Motown, but if you play a Motown song you are on to a winner.”

