Dance teams have plenty to cheer

Starshine cheer and dance teams had outstanding success at the Scotcheer Nationals Steve Walls Classic in Dundee.

The team brought home a haul of trophies as well as being named Grand Champions for Dance and Grand Champions for the whole weekend.

The cheer team competed in Senior Cheer Level 2 gaining second place and then won first place for the Senior Stunt Group with a smaller group of five dancers.

The Starshine Elite dance teams competed in a number of sections including groups, duets and solos with prizes as follows: First place Junior Jazz, 38 points ahead of the second place routine; second place Senior Jazz; fourth place Senior Hip-hop; first place Junior Jazz Solo (Serena), highest scoring solo in entire competition; first place Youth Jazz Duet (Iana and Lucy A); first place Junior Jazz Duet (Rosie and Sarah F); second place Senior Jazz Solo (Lucy H); first place Senior Jazz Duet (Caitlin and Sarah L); first place Senior Hip Hop Duet (Dayna and Laura).

The team also won first place for their Pride of Scotland routine which featured all the dancers in a tribute to Scotcheer founder, Steve Walls.

This is the third time they have won this prestigious memorial award! At the end of the award ceremony the team was stunned to be named as Grand Champions for Dance quickly followed by being named as Grand Champions Dance and Cheer for the best team results over the whole weekend.

Starshine is the competitive team for Central Scotland Ballet School. The team train on Sundays in Maddiston Community Centre and other recent successes include medals and placings at the 2016 Dance World Cup and European Championships. They are coached by Claire McAlister, Kristina Lowe and Kiera Paterson.