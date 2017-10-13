Cyclist undertakes gruelling challenge for Laurel

A committed cyclist took on a leg shredding 460 mile ride from the London Eye right up to the Falkirk Wheel for a very brave little girl.

Darran Eggleton, from Buckinghamshire, raised over £3100 for Laurel Allen (4) from California, who sadly lost her eyesight to retinoblastoma, a rare type of eye cancer.

Darran, who is married to the cousin of Laurel’s mum, began his gruelling challenge on September 28 and arrived at the Falkirk Wheel on October 1 to be met by Laurel and her family.

He said: “This was the hardest challenge of my life with atrocious weather conditions, particularly through the Lake District. I had some real low points but focussed on Laurel, and that kept me going.”

The money Darran raised will pay for a specialised Braille machine for Laurel and help with expenses for the family for Laurel’s treatments.

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ride-for-laurel for more information.