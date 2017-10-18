Cyclist rushed to hospital after collision with bus

A cyclist is in a serious condition in hospital following a collision with a bus on the A803 Falkirk Road on Tuesday night.

Police are for witnesses following the road collision, which happened just before 8pm near the Scottish Power Sub-Station outside Bonnybridge on the road to Camelon.

A 32-year-old man was riding his bicycle eastwards when he was involved in a collision with a First Bus travelling in the same direction.

The cyclist sustained significant injuries and was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Road policing officers were quickly in attendance and the road had to be closed for six hours while they carried out an investigation at the scene.

Anyone who can assist with their ongoing inquiries is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Ruth Aitchison, from Forth Valley Road Policing Unit, said: “The cyclist has suffered serious injuries as a result of this collision and we are currently working to establish exactly what happened during this incident.

“Anyone who was on the A803 on Tuesday evening and believes they have information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact police immediately.

“We are particularly looking to speak to the passengers of the First Bus who left the scene prior to police arrival.”

Those with information can contact the Forth Valley Road Policing Unit via 101 and quote incident number 3544 of October 17.