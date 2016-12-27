Cub Scouts are jumping for joy

Cub Scouts marked their centenary in an unusual way last Friday – by renewing their promise at a trampoline centre.

The boys and girls from 1st Falkirk Scout Group were joined by 9th Dunipace at the Skyhigh Trampoline Park at Bankside Industrial Estate to celebrate the organisations official 100th birthday.

They were taking park in the UK-wide Promise Renewal as part of the culmination of the centenary year.

District Commissioner Anne Gilchrist led the ceremony, which also saw the two newest members, Daniel Gold, above left, and Angus McMillan, taking their promise for the first time.

The Cubs rounded off their year with a Christingle service at Falkirk Trinity Church.

The service was led by the Cubs and attended by family and friends. During their service James Bennet and Rory Marshall were presented with their Chief Scout’s Gold Award certificates.