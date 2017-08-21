Cub scout on mission to raise cash

A nine-year-old boy plans to walk the Queensferry Crossing to raise money to pay for repairs to his Scout hall.

Determined Noah Anderson is a member of the 89th Scout Group in Stenhousemuir. He joined the Beavers when he was five, is now a member of the Cub pack and intends to join the Scouts next year.

But he was shocked a few weeks ago when their headquarters in James Street was a target for vandals who smashed every window on the ground floor of the building causing £500 worth of damage.

Noah, his little sister Josie (7) and their mum and dad Holly and David from Hillary Road, were already looking forward to taking part in the Queensferry Crossing Experience on September 2 - but now the planned fun day out has become serious after Noah and Josie announced they wanted to help the scouts by being sponsored to complete the crossing.

He persuaded his mum to launch his appeal onwww.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/noahcubwalk and it has already collected nearly £300.

Proud mum Holly said: “Noah was upset about what happened. We’re delighted the appeal is going so well.”

Elissa Dick who is in charge of the Beavers said: “We think what Noah and Josie are doing is fantastic and would like to thank them very much.

“We faced a £350 excess charge if we had claimed on our insurance, so the money needed to replace the windows and put mesh up to protect them from being smashed again would have been hard to find.”