Youths charged after school fire

Two youths have been charged after a fire at a Braes school.

The incident occurred last Thursday at Slamannan Primary School and the alarm was raised by other youngsters.

Police said it caused “extensive damage”.

Two youths have been charged and a report will be submitted to the Children’s Reporter.

PC Craig Towler of the Upper Braes Community Team said: “This fire could have had serious consequences. We would like to thank the local youths who alerted the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and awaited their arrival”.