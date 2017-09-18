Youth arrested for doorstep thefts

A juvenile has been arrested in connection with robbing two pensioners at their homes in separate incidents.

The youth and another male is accused of distracting an older resident in Kirkhall Place, Denny and stealing property, before a similar crime occurred in Broad Street.

A police spokesperson said: “We are delighted to be able to report that the person responsible was identified, detained and will be reported for consideration of a prosecution. The offender was a juvenile from the Denny area.

“We would like to thank the local community for the assistance that was provided to our ward officers, Community, Alcohol & Violence Reduction Unit and Community Investigation Unit.”