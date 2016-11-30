Youngster flees house to warn grandad

A man’s drunken rage resulted in a nine-year-old child rushing from his mum’s house to fetch his grandparents for help.

Thomas Fullerton (39) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on November 17 having pled guilty to assault and behaving in threatening manner at his 14 Manuel Terrace, Whitecross home on September 5.

The court heard his behaviour was so bad it forced the child, who had earlier been fast asleep in his bed, to run to his grandparents’ house nearby.

When his grandfather arrived to see what was going on, Fullerton grabbed him, causing them both to fall, and then started punching him on the head as they lay on the ground. Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said: “Mr Fullerton is back in the family home now and has genuine remorse. His partner has given him another chance.”

Fullerton was placed on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with a review in three month’s time.