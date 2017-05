Repeat offender Katlynn Brown (19), 1 Fairlie Street, Camelon, has six months to prove she can behave.

She was due to be sentenced at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday for breaching community orders imposed for offences including assault and breach of bail, but her lawyer said since becoming a mum Brown had stopped offending.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred until November 16. He told her: “I’m effectively giving you maternity leave to show you can stay out of trouble.”