Young inmate spat at guard

A young inmate spat at a prison guard and chucked water at him while he was checking a noise coming from the prisoner’s cell.

Robert Gibney (21) waited until the guard at Polmont Young Offenders Institution opened the hatch in the cell door before spitting and throwing the water.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Gibney pled guilty to causing alarm at the YOI on December 15 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “He was shouting at officers through the hatch and then spat at them and threw water through the hatch. He was removed from his cell and taken to a different unit and was quite aggressive towards officers.”

Lynne Swan, defence solicitor, said: “He hopes additional time in custody is not required as he has a young child and is keen to get back into the community.”

Sheriff Ian Anderson deferred sentence on Gibney, who was due to be released on Monday, for three months for good behaviour.