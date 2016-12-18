YOI assault revenge for earlier attack

A prisoner punched a fellow inmate to give him a taste of his own medicine.

Jamie Dickson (20) reportedly could not be seen to “back down” at Polmont YOI after suffering an attack at the hands of fellow inmate John Forbes.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Dickson had pled guilty to the assault he committed on January 24.

Procurator fiscal depute Siobahn Monks said: “The wardens saw the accused walking up to the victim and punching him on the head and body. Officers then split them up.”

Andy Bryson, defence solicitor, said: “There was a previous incident and he carried that over to the next day. He felt he couldn’t be seen to back down. He spent 21 days in solitary confinement for this.”

Sheriff James Tierney felt the time Dickson, 20 Oxgangs House, Edinburgh, had spent in solitary had been punishment enough and admonished him.