‘Wronged’ man turned on police after domestic call

A rowdy who blew his top as police tried to arrest him has his loyal partner and new job to thank for keeping him out of jail.

Gary Polland yelled abuse, lashed out and even spat at one officer taking him to a cell.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard last week he was protesting his innocence after being detained following a “domestic” incident.

Polland (29), formerly 39 Arthurs Drive, Stenhousemuir, was handed a community payback order which will see him under supervision for nine months.

He will also be banned from leaving his home from Wednesday to Monday between 9pm and 6am under an electronic tagging order. That will last for three months.

Polland, now 11 Liddel Road, Cumbernauld, admitted threatening or abusive behaviour, resisting arrest and police assault on March 12.

The court heard that Polland was arrested at his home in Stenhousemuir and taken to Falkirk police station. He began shouting abuse and at first refused to get out of the police van.

Then he became “obstructive” when asked questions before kicking out as he was being taken to a cell.

Once in the cell he continued to shout and swear then spat, the spittle landing on an officer’s trousers.

Defence agent Michael Gallen said Polland had been with his partner on a Friday night and had been drinking.

He told the court: “There was an allegation of a domestic nature. Police arrived to investigate what proved to be an unfounded allegation.

“Initially my client was protesting his innocence, but he went far beyond what was acceptable. He regrets his behaviour and realises it must have been unpleasant for the police to deal with.”

Passing sentence, Sheriff Craig Caldwell told Polland: “You have an unenviable history for, among other things, fighting with the police.

“That is unacceptable and but for the fact you have a supportive partner and, to your credit, have obtained full time employment, you would be going to custody.”