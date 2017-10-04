Women lashed out at female cop

Shannon Burns (24) and Marianne Easton (24) attacked Burns’ former partner and then assaulted a female police officer.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court the pair pled guilty to the assaults they committed and behaving in a threatening manner in Castings Avenue, Falkirk on June 29.

Sheriff John Mundy adjourned the case to October 19 for reports for Burns, 206 Haugh Street, Bainsford and Easton, 36 Tiree Place, Hallglen.