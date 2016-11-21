Woman terrified as house attacked

An elderly woman was subjected to a terrifying ordeal when her house was targeted by vandals.

Two males damaged her car and daubed grafitti on the windows of her home in Millar Place, Stenhousemuir in an early morning attack.

The woman, who has only recently moved into the house, believes the incident was a case of mistaken identity.

The vandals were outside her property for around 45 minutes on Remembrance Sunday during which time she was too afraid to call for help.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police in the Forth Valley were called to a property in Millar Place in Larbert on Sunday, November 13, following a report of vandalism.

“The incident happened during the early hours and inquiries into this matter are ongoing.

“Anyone who heard or saw any suspicious activity is asked to contact police on 101. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”