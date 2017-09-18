Woman missing from hospital

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a woman who has been missing since Friday.

Alanah Donnelly (26) was last seen at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on Friday and officers in the area are seeking assistance in tracking her.

Alanah is described as white, five feet three inches in height, medium build with long black hair and blue eyes and speaks with a Scottish accent.

She was last seen to be wearing black Adidas leggings, black jacket and white trainers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or who may have had contact with Alanah since Friday is asked to contact 101 and quote reference PS20170915 – 1911.