Woman left in distress after approach by man in park

Police have launched a witness appeal to trace a man accused of making lewd comment to a female dog walker in Callendar Park.

The incident happened at around 1pm on Saturday, June 10 when the woman was in the park with her pet.

She was approached by the man who then made inappropriate comments which caused the woman distress.

The man is aid to be aged between 40-60, 5ft 8in, slim build, fair/blonde hair, and was wearing a navy hooded top, navy jogging bottoms, white trainers and numerous gold rings on both hands.

Anyone who may have witnesses this incident, saw the male or may know who he is him is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers quoting incident 1956 of June 10 or CF0080860617.